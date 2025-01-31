Back to top

CN (CNI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Canadian National (CNI - Free Report) reported $3.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was -5.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CN performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 62.6% compared to the 59.7% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Carloads - Coal: 113 thousand versus 128.2 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Total: 1.32 million compared to the 1.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Metals & Minerals: 244 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 245.68 thousand.
  • Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals: 163 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 166.57 thousand.
  • Carloads - Automotive: 49 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 53.76 thousand.
  • Carloads - Intermodal: 490 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 521.07 thousand.
  • Carloads - Forest Products: 71 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 73.95 thousand.
  • Carloads - Grain & Fertilizers: 194 thousand versus 193.99 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue Ton Miles - Grain & Fertilizers: 17.9 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.52 billion.
  • Revenue Ton Miles - Coal: 5.33 billion compared to the 5.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue Ton Miles - Forest Products: 5.27 billion compared to the 5.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of CN have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

