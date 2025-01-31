Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Federated Hermes (FHI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Federated Hermes (FHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $424.68 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.71 million, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Federated Hermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets: $18.86 billion versus $21.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Multi-asset: $2.88 billion versus $2.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Asset Class - Managed Assets - Money market: $630.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $618.29 billion.
  • Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets: $11.50 billion compared to the $12.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Multi-asset: $2.76 billion versus $2.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Fixed-income: $98.06 billion compared to the $100.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets: $7.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.30 billion.
  • Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Multi-asset: $119 million versus $139.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Product Type - Separate Accounts - Money market: $168.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.62 billion.
  • Revenue- Administrative service fees, net-affiliates: $99.71 million compared to the $98.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other service fees, net: $36.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net: $288.33 million versus $279.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
Shares of Federated Hermes have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

