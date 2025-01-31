Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) reported $357 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $346.37 million, representing a surprise of +3.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dolby Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and services: $26.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $330.48 million versus $321.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.
  • Gross Margin- Licensing: $309.37 million versus $301.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross margin- Products and services: $6.86 million compared to the $3.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Dolby Laboratories have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

