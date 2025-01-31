Back to top

Grab These 3 Healthcare Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Among the sector players, many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends.

Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash flow, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of broad diversification and analytical insight.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Healthcare mutual funds, namely Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund (FBTIX - Free Report) , Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences (JNGLX - Free Report) and Vanguard Health Care Fund (VGHCX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund seeks capital appreciation. FBTIX invests most of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of various biotechnological products, services and processes. For investment purposes, FBTIX uses fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.7%. As of July 2024, FBTIX held 85 issues, with 18.2% of its assets invested in AbbVie.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of companies that, according to its portfolio managers, have a life science orientation. JNGLX has a fundamental policy to invest at least a small portion of its assets in companies that belong to the "life sciences" sector.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences has three-year annualized returns of 2.7%. JNGLX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared to the category average of 0.98%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund seeks long-term capital growth and dividend income. VGHCX invests in common stocks of companies in a variety of segments of the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical firms, designers and manufacturers of medical equipment and supplies, operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and biotechnological research. 

Vanguard Health Care Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.9%. Rebecca Sykes has been one of the fund managers of VGHCX since 2023.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of healthcare mutual funds.

