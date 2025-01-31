We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
3 PGIM Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Returns
PGIM, the asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc., has $1.4 trillion in assets and offers more than 70 actively managed mutual funds across all major asset classes such as fixed income, equities, real estate and alternatives. PGIM is a vertically oriented operation consisting of autonomous businesses focused on specific asset classes. It offers income-focused stock and bond funds, growth and value funds, and specialty funds. The firm has been in business for over 145 years and operates in 18 countries. Its focus is on disciplined risk management and a research-driven investment process. All these characteristics make PGIM a reliable investment option.
We have chosen three PGIM mutual funds, PGIM Floating Rate Income (FRFAX - Free Report) , PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Cor Eq (PTMAX - Free Report) and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources (PJNQX - Free Report) , which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
PGIM Floating Rate Income fund invests most of its assets in floating-rate loans and other floating-rate debt securities. FRFAX advisors also invest in senior loans and foreign securities, including those from emerging markets, which may be in U.S. dollars or other currencies.
Brian Juliano has been the lead manager of FRFAX since March 30, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Bank of America Corp Junior Securities (3.5%), Citigroup Inc. Junior Subordinated Notes (2.7%) and Toronto Dominion Bank Junior Securities (1.5%) as of Aug. 31, 2024.
FRFAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 5.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.99%. FRFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Cor Eq fund invests in equity and equity-related securities of large-cap U.S. companies. PTMAX advisors use a quantitatively driven, bottom-up investment approach.
Stacie L. Mintz has been the lead manager of PTMAX since Dec. 31, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.2%), Apple Inc. (7%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.9%) as of July 31, 2024.
PTMAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.7% and 13.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.72%. PTMAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
PGIM Jennison Natural Resources fund invests in equity and equity-related securities of natural resource companies, as well as asset-based securities.
Benjamin Bryan has been the lead manager of PJNQX since July 11, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Diamondback Energy, Inc. (5.2%), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (5.1%) and Shell PLC ADRhedged (5.1%) as of July 31, 2024.
PJNQX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.6% and 12.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.83%. PJNQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
