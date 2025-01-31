Back to top

Gear Up for Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Allstate (ALL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.35 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $16.71 billion, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Allstate metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' to reach $14.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income' will reach $23.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges' should arrive at $479.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue' will reach $129.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Property-Liability- Other Revenue' to come in at $472.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Allstate Health and Benefits- Net Investment Income' will likely reach $25.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' of $683.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Protection Services- Net Investment Income' will reach $24.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22%.

The consensus estimate for 'Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned' stands at $679.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $753.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Policies in force - Allstate Protection - Auto' reaching 24.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.28 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Policies in force - Allstate Protection - Homeowners' at 7.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.34 million in the same quarter last year.

