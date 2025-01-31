We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q1 Potential of Emerson Electric (EMR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.21 billion, increasing 2.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Emerson Electric metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total' will reach $2.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Software And Control- Total' should arrive at $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation' will reach $604.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity' to reach $318.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control' to come in at $969.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Software and Control- Control Systems & Software' will likely reach $707.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Software and Control- AspenTech' at $286.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical' will reach $970.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>
Shares of Emerson Electric have experienced a change of +6.8% in the past month compared to the +2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EMR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>