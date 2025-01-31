We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AECOM Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Factors to Consider
AECOM (ACM - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) results on Feb. 3, after market close.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and grew 25.7% year over year. Revenues grew 7% year over year as well.
AECOM’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%.
ACM’s Trend in Estimate Revision
For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has moved downward to $1.10 from $1.11 in the past 30 days. However, the estimated figure indicates a 4.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.05 per share.
AECOM Price and EPS Surprise
AECOM price-eps-surprise | AECOM Quote
Factors Likely to Influence AECOM’s Q1 Results
AECOM’s fiscal first-quarter earnings are expected to have grown year over year on the back of its strategic move of focusing on the highest growth, best-returning and lower risks six markets. The markets include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and the Middle East, which contribute about 90% of its revenues and profits. This restructuring move, along with its balanced capital allocation strategy, is likely to have aided its bottom-line growth, thereby ensuring profitability and de-risking the business profile.
Furthermore, the robust public infrastructure funding environment in the United States and the United Kingdom, along with favorable global market trends in key sectors like the water design market, is likely to have been boosting the demand for AECOM’s services.
However, headwinds in the form of foreign currency risks and political uncertainties around the world are likely to have been potential concerns to ACM’s prospects. As the majority of the company’s revenues depend on government projects, any situation of global socio-political unrest is expected to directly hit its top-line growth and cash flow.
Nonetheless, the restructuring initiatives undertaken by the company, along with its balanced approach to its cash flow, are expected to have offset the negative trends.
What the Zacks Model Unveils About ACM
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AECOM this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as elaborated below.
Earnings ESP: ACM has an Earnings ESP of -2.73%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their respective quarters to be reported.
Watsco, Inc. (WSO - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
WSO’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 are expected to increase 3.4%. The company reported lower-than-expected earnings in each of the last four quarters, the negative average surprise being 10%.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +12.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
LPX reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 30.7%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 are expected to increase 11.3%.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.99% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
STRL’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 are expected to increase 3.1%. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 21.5%.