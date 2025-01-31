Quantum Unveils Scalability Upgrades for Myriad All-Flash File System

Quantum Corporation ( QMCO Quick Quote QMCO - Free Report) has enhanced its Quantum Myriad all-flash file system, offering the first-ever in-place scaling with automatic data leveling. These upgrades provide greater flexibility and adaptability, helping customers manage evolving artificial intelligence (AI)-era storage needs.
The new scalability features allow customers to start with five partially populated NVMe Storage Server nodes and expand one or more nodes at a time, with added storage available in minutes—without admin intervention or service disruption.
This ensures seamless growth, maintaining linear performance with automatic data leveling. This approach maximizes usable storage per node, eliminates disruptive forklift upgrades and enables on-the-fly expansion. The new features are anticipated to be available in the latter half of 2025.
What Does the QMCO’s Myriad New Scalability Feature Offer?
The new scalability features allow extra drives to be added as needed.
High-density drive options of 61.44 TB and 122.88 TB will enable greater storage capacity and cost savings, beginning with Solidigm D5-P5336 61 TB and 122 TB NVMe drives.
These high-density drives enable Myriad to store up to 6 PB in five rack space units (5U) and 12 PB in 10U. QMCO added that with automatic inline data compaction and deduplication providing up to 20x data reduction, customers can achieve up to 240 PB with 10 nodes and 480 PB with 20 nodes. This maximizes storage efficiency while reducing rack space and operational costs.
Even with just 5–10 nodes, customers get up to 80% usable capacity with n+2 data protection. In future updates, Myriad is anticipated to increase to 20 nodes and eventually offer unlimited scalability while maintaining up to 80% usable capacity and n+m data protection. The system will also support up to 400 GbE Ethernet RDMA for maximum cluster performance and integrate with ActiveScale for seamless data archiving and expansion.
Myriad will seamlessly integrate with Quantum’s ActiveScale object storage to support AI/machine learning (ML) and data-intensive workloads, enabling large dataset ingestion, archiving, recall and data lake operations.
Demand for Myriad & ActiveScale Bode Well for QMCO
Management remains focused on key growth areas like Myriad and ActiveScale, with strong pipeline growth experienced in the last reported quarter. In December 2024, Quantum extended support for the NVIDIA
GPUDirect Storage capability by introducing an advanced parallel file system client for its Myriad all-flash file system. The innovation also offers on-the-fly deployment of client nodes across diverse platforms, including support for NVIDIA Grace Hopper with Grace ARM-based architectures. The new client enables seamless integration of powerful GPU nodes into Myriad clusters, tailored for demanding workloads such as AI/ML model training, high-performance computing (HPC) visualization and video rendering.
In second-quarter fiscal 2025, QMCO stated that a customer seeking high-speed primary and secure long-term storage chose Myriad and ActiveScale Cold Storage through a Quantum Go subscription. Although Quantum’s efforts are yet to reach the desired outcomes, the company is witnessing encouraging progress through product launches, including growing momentum with Myriad, along with improvements in operational efficiency.
In October 2024, QMCO’s flagship ActiveScale platform
expanded its Veeam Ready qualifications. Veeam Software supports Quantum's ActiveScale 7.0, which includes all-flash solutions for rapid ransomware recovery and reportedActiveScale Cold Storage for budget-friendly, air-gapped retention in the Veeam Archive Tier. QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 429.5% in the past three months compared with the
