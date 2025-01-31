Back to top

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reported revenue of $708.3 million, up 24.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $690.87 million, representing a surprise of +2.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Janus Henderson Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Equities: $235.5 billion versus $236.61 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - Multi-Asset: $53.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.82 billion.
  • Assets under management - Fixed Income: $81.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.65 billion.
  • Assets under management - Average: $384.2 billion compared to the $383.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets under management - Alternatives: $13.5 billion compared to the $13.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Performance fees: $67.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.9%.
  • Revenue- Management fees: $522.70 million versus $521.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $54.50 million compared to the $50.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees: $63.60 million versus $62.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
Shares of Janus Henderson Group have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

