Company News for Jan 31, 2025

  • Shares of Mastercard Incorporated ((MA - Free Report) ) gained 3.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 per share. 
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation’s ((NOC - Free Report) ) shares advanced 0.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $6.39 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.27 per share.
  • Shares of The Cigna Group ((CI - Free Report) ) tumbled 6.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $6.64 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.83 per share.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s ((SIRI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.83 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.

