Federated Hermes Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increases Y/Y

Federated Hermes, Inc.'s fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The bottom line increased 8% from the year-ago quarter. Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
An increase in net administrative service fees is a major driving factor. The company’s total managed assets touched a record level. An increase in revenues was an added advantage.
Net income (GAAP basis) of $84.7 million rose 3% from the year-ago quarter.
In 2024, earnings of $3.23 per share topped the consensus estimate of $3.10. The metric rose from $3.40 in 2023. Net income was $268.3 million in 2024, which fell 10% from the prior year.
FHI’s Revenues & Operating Expenses
Total revenues increased 8% year over year to $424.7 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.
For 2024, operating revenue was $1.63 billion, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line rose 1% year over year.
Quarterly net investment advisory fees rose 9% year over year to $288.3 million. Our estimate for the metric was $280.9 million.
Net other service fees rose 2% year over year to $36.6 million and net administrative service fees rose 10% to $99.7 million. Our estimate for the other service fees and administrative service fees was pegged at $38.2 million and $99 million, respectively.
Total operating expenses increased 9% year over year to $314.3 million. Our expectation for the metric was $327.5 million.
Federated Hermes recorded a net non-operating income of $1.9 million compared with $14.7 million in the prior-year quarter.
Federated Hermes’ Balance Sheet Position
As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and other investments and total long-term debt were $641 million and $348.1 million compared with $565 million and $348 million, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2024.
FHI’s Asset Position
As of Dec. 31, 2024, total managed assets were at a record level of $829.6 billion, up 9.5% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $815.8 billion.
FHI reported money-market assets of $630.3 billion, up 12.6% year over year. Fixed-income assets increased 3.3% to $98 billion. Our expectations for money-market and fixed-income assets were $606.3 billion and $101.1 billion, respectively.
Equity assets of $79.4 billion increased 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. Alternative/private market assets fell 8.2% to $18.9 billion. Our estimate for equity assets and alternative/private market assets was $83.9 billion and $21.4 billion, respectively.
Average managed assets totaled $805.4 billion, up 10.5% year over year. Our estimate was $804.7 billion.
Federated Hermes’ Capital Distribution Update
The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 31 cents per share, which will be paid out on Feb. 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 7.
The company repurchased 552,533 shares of its class B common stock for $22.1 million in the reported quarter.
Our Viewpoint on FHI
Federated Hermes displays substantial growth potential, supported by its diverse asset and product mix, and a solid liquidity position. Though uncertain markets pose a threat, a solid asset under management balance will likely aid its financials.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Currently, FHI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Invesco's fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. Moreover, the bottom line increased 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The results primarily gained from a decline in adjusted expenses and higher adjusted net revenues. An increase in the AUM balance on decent inflows was a positive for IVZ.
BlackRock's fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $11.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.44. The figure reflects a rise of 23.5% from the year-ago quarter.
BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth and touched the $11.55-trillion mark, driven by net inflows, partially offset by market depreciation and negative forex impacts. However, higher expenses and lower non-operating income acted as headwinds.
