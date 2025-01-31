Back to top

Image: Bigstock

First Hawaiian (FHB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.96 million, down 22.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186.28 million, representing a surprise of -13.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $20.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.82 million.
  • Net interest margin: 3% versus 2.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.4%.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $21.08 billion versus $21.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $20.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.49 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $29.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.03 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $158.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $151.38 million.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $5.71 million compared to the $2.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $160.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $154.11 million.
  • Other service charges and fees: $13.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.81 million.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $4.45 million compared to the $2.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Hawaiian here>>>

Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise