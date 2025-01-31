We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Fed Kept Rates Steady: ETFs to Invest In
In the January meeting, the Federal Reserve has opted to hold interest rates steady at 4.25% to 4.5%, signaling a cautious stance on further reductions. This decision reflects lingering inflation concerns and uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s economic policies, particularly on trade and immigration.
With no immediate plans for additional rate cuts, the Fed appears to be adopting a wait-and-see approach. Meanwhile, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell declined to respond directly to President Trump’s calls for significant interest rate cuts.
Trump Pressures the Fed for Rate Cuts
Speaking at the World Economic Forum last week, Trump revealed his likelihood for lower rates. He later reiterated that he wants interest rates to come down "a lot" and expects the Fed to comply. However, Powell confirmed that he has not yet spoken with the president (read: Trump Urges for Lower Interest Rates: Sector ETFs to Benefit).
Uncertainty Over Trump’s Economic Policies
While Powell avoided direct commentary on Trump’s remarks, he acknowledged that the administration’s economic policies could influence future monetary decisions. He cited tariffs, immigration, fiscal policy, and regulatory changes as key areas still lacking clarity.
Fed Rate Cut Outlook
Despite three rate cuts last year totaling a full percentage point, Powell emphasized that the Fed is in no rush to adjust policy further. In December, Fed officials reduced their projection for 2025 rate cuts from four to just two.
However, there are signs that inflation is improving. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed slight progress in December after months of stagnation. The upcoming release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge—the PCE index—is expected to provide further insight. Economists predict that core PCE for December remained at 2.8% year-over-year, with a 0.2% monthly increase.
ETFs to Win
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could be gainful to investors as long as the rates remain on the higher side.
Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU - Free Report)
The underlying Utilities Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the Utilities sector of the S&P 500 Index. The ETF charges 9 bps in fees and yields 2.93% annually.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM - Free Report)
The underlying FTSE High Dividend Yield Index which is consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average. The ETF charges 6 bps in fees and yields 2.65% annually.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN - Free Report)
The Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index tracks the market-weighted performance of the largest institutional leveraged loans based on market weightings, spreads and interest payments. The ETF charges 65 bps in fees and yields 8.35% annually.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD - Free Report)
The underlying CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 Index measures the total return of a portfolio consisting of common stocks of the 100 companies included on the NASDAQ-100 Index and call options systematically written on those securities through a buy-write or covered call strategy. The fund charges 61 bps in fees and yields 12.39% annually (read: Tap Covered Call ETFs to Earn Higher Income).
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI - Free Report)
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF seeks current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The ETF’s equity portfolio employs a time-tested, bottom-up fundamental research process with stock selection based on our proprietary risk-adjusted stock rankings. Disciplined options overlay implements written out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options that seek to generate distributable monthly income. The fund charges 35 bps in fees and yields 7.15% annually.