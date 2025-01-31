We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) standing at $20.54, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 31.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
The upcoming earnings release of ACM Research, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.26, reflecting a 39.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $188.17 million, indicating a 10.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACM Research, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.41, which means ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.