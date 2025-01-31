We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $46.54, indicating a -1.61% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 0.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.13, showcasing a 91.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pilgrim's Pride presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Pilgrim's Pride is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.
Investors should also note that PPC has a PEG ratio of 0.21 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.