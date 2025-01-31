We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pure Storage (PSTG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) closed at $67.79, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Heading into today, shares of the data storage company had gained 9.43% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Pure Storage will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.43, signifying a 14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $869.92 million, indicating a 10.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.31% and +11.57%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pure Storage. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pure Storage is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Pure Storage's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.77.
Also, we should mention that PSTG has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer- Storage Devices industry stood at 2.17 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.