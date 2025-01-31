We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $61.96, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.
The the stock of investment firm has risen by 3.7% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.73% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.4 million, up 9.35% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Main Street Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.27.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.