Post Holdings' Q1 Earnings on Deck: Key Factors to Understand
Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.98 billion, implying a 0.5% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark for earnings has moved down almost 2% in the past 30 days to $1.49 per share, projecting a decline of 11.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.7%, on average.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Post Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Post Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote
Things to Know About POST’s Upcoming Results
Post Holdings is benefiting from the ongoing expansion of its Foodservice segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's Foodservice segment’s fiscal first-quarter revenues is $581.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth from $567.1 million reported in the same quarter last year.
The company’s effective pricing strategies are helping mitigate higher input costs, while its focus on strategic acquisitions continues to drive growth. In this regard, the integration of the Perfection Pet Foods business has been performing well, contributing positively to POST’s performance.
Despite these positives, Post Holdings is grappling with rising selling, general and administrative expenses, particularly due to higher advertising and commercial expenditures. In addition, consumer demand remains subdued, especially in price-sensitive categories like cereal, which is impacting the Post Consumer Brands segment. Shifting consumer behavior, with a focus on value and essential products amid ongoing economic uncertainty, is putting pressure on volumes. These challenges pose a threat to Post Holdings’ fiscal first-quarter results.
Earnings Whispers for POST
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
POST carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -13.19%.
Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Kenvue Inc. (KVUE - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, which indicates growth of 2.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kenvue's fourth-quarter 2024 EPS is pegged at 25 cents, which implies a 19.4% decrease year over year. KVUE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.
Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aramark’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.61 billion, which suggests an increase of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aramark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 48 cents, indicating 17.1% growth from the year-ago period. ARMK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.
Clorox (CLX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, which suggests a decrease of 17.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.39, indicating a 35.7% decline from the year-ago period. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average.