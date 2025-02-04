We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Atmos (ATO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Atmos metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' will reach $242.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' will likely reach $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' will reach $145.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $118.62 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Distribution' should arrive at $308.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $280.48 million.
