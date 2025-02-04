We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q1 Potential of Fair Isaac (FICO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 29.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $454.73 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 19%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fair Isaac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' reaching $186.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Scores' will reach $251.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +31% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional Services' should come in at $20.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Software' should arrive at $206.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Fair Isaac have demonstrated returns of -4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FICO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>