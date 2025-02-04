Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.21 per share, indicating a decline of 625% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $803.48 million, representing an increase of 35.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 47.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Affirm Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Merchant network' to reach $232.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Card network' will likely reach $52.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Interest income' will reach $413.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Servicing income' to come in at $28.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Gain on sales of loans' stands at $74.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' will reach $9,570.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7,500 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Active Consumers' should come in at 20. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.

View all Key Company Metrics for Affirm Holdings here>>>

Affirm Holdings shares have witnessed a change of -8.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AFRM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview