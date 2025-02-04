We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Xylem (XYL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Xylem (XYL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating an increase of 13.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.18 billion, representing an increase of 3% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Xylem metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions' should arrive at $466.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Applied Water' of $451.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' at $707.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Water Solutions and Services' will likely reach $558.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +73.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure' stands at $135.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115 million.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water' to reach $74.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $70 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Solutions and Services' to come in at $85.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions' reaching $84.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xylem here>>>
Shares of Xylem have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), XYL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>