Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insights Into Xylem (XYL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Xylem (XYL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating an increase of 13.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.18 billion, representing an increase of 3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Xylem metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions' should arrive at $466.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Applied Water' of $451.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' at $707.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Water Solutions and Services' will likely reach $558.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +73.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure' stands at $135.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water' to reach $74.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Solutions and Services' to come in at $85.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions' reaching $84.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Xylem here>>>

Shares of Xylem have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), XYL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xylem Inc. (XYL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview