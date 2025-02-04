Unveiling Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group (
RGA Quick Quote RGA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $5.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Reinsurance Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net premiums' stands at $4.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' should come in at $155.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' will likely reach $41.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' reaching $203.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' should arrive at $103.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $120 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' will reach $79.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions' will reach $72.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66 million.
Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Traditional' to reach $14.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' at $13.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' will reach $28.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' of $103.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Financial Solutions' to come in at $87.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $112 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Reinsurance Group here>>> Over the past month, shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, RGA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $5.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Reinsurance Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net premiums' stands at $4.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' should come in at $155.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' will likely reach $41.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' reaching $203.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' should arrive at $103.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $120 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' will reach $79.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions' will reach $72.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66 million.
Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Traditional' to reach $14.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' at $13.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' will reach $28.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' of $103.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Financial Solutions' to come in at $87.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $112 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Reinsurance Group here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, RGA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>