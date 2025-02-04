We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Carlisle (CSL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $4.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 billion, up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carlisle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' to reach $850.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' will reach $302.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' will reach $233.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $254.90 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' should come in at $38.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.30 million.
Shares of Carlisle have demonstrated returns of +4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>