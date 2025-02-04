We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Roblox (RBLX) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.38 billion, up 22.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roblox metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Bookings' to come in at $1.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.13 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' to reach 89.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71.5 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Hours Engaged' should come in at 19.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.5 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' will likely reach 24.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.7 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' reaching 22.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.2 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' will reach 18.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' will reach 23.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Roblox here>>>
Shares of Roblox have demonstrated returns of +17.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBLX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>