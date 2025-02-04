We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Kellanova (K) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Kellanova (K - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.09 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.6%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kellanova metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Latin America' of $304.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Europe' at $641.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- North America' to reach $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- AMEA' will reach $546.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change' will reach 4.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.1% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' should arrive at 0.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.7% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change' should come in at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales - Europe - Forex impact - YoY change' stands at 1.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales - Latin America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' will reach 1.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.1%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales - Latin America - Forex impact - YoY change' reaching -10.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.6%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales - AMEA - Volume impact - YoY change' will likely reach -4.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.4%.
Analysts expect 'Net sales - AMEA - Price / mix impact - YoY change' to come in at 18.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
