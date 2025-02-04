Back to top

Gear Up for Centrus Energy (LEU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 70.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $105.2 million, increasing 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Centrus Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Separative work units' to reach $45.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technical solutions' of $12.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Uranium' to come in at $35.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +64.3% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Centrus Energy have returned +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, LEU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


