We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Centrus Energy (LEU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 70.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $105.2 million, increasing 1.5% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Centrus Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Separative work units' to reach $45.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technical solutions' of $12.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44.2%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Uranium' to come in at $35.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +64.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Centrus Energy here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Centrus Energy have returned +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, LEU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>