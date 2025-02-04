We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Kenvue (KVUE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Kenvue (KVUE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kenvue metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Self Care' should arrive at $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Essential Health' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Skin Health and Beauty' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Self Care' will likely reach $593.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $558 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Health' will reach $81.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $241 million.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Skin Health and Beauty' to come in at $190.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $162 million.
