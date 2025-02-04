We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bristol Myers (BMY) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.56 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bristol Myers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid' at $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of -21.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo' reaching $2.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane' of $175.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -29.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl' should come in at $473.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S.' will reach $107.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S.' to come in at $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S.' will reach $695.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International' stands at $114.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -55.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- U.S.' to reach $999.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- International' will likely reach $164.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl- U.S.' will reach $382.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.6% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl- International' should arrive at $94.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +105.5%.
