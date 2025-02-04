We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.9 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' will reach $727.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' should arrive at $372.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Print' will reach $142.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Corporates' will likely reach $454.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Reuters News' reaching $211.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' of $307.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $298 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' stands at $147.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $138 million.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' to come in at $42.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' should come in at $48.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' at $202.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $188 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Thomson Reuters here>>>
Shares of Thomson Reuters have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>