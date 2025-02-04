Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Countdown to Simon Property (SPG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.55 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Simon Property metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' at $33.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Lease income' reaching $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other income' will reach $122.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' will likely reach 96.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $321.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $320.26 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Simon Property here>>>

Shares of Simon Property have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview