Cummins (CMI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Cummins (CMI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.13 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cummins metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty automotive' to come in at $349.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty truck' to reach $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway' reaching $409.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Distribution' will reach $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty truck and bus' at $940.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Components' should come in at $2.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of -17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Engine' should arrive at $2.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Accelera' of $106.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Power System' stands at $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Components- Emission solutions' will reach $877.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Distribution segment sales by product- Service' will reach $441.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Distribution segment sales by product- Engines' will likely reach $474.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

