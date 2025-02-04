We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tradeweb (TW) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Tradeweb Markets (TW - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $457.42 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tradeweb metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed' at $4.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable' should arrive at $347.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.8% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Asset Class- Other' will reach $5.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed' will reach $8.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' of $1,315.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,087.75 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' will reach $30.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.16 billion.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' should come in at $24.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.54 billion.
Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' to come in at $961.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $541.4 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' to reach $2,331.77 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,676.84 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' reaching $57.66. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.64 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' stands at $16.18. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.97.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates - Cash' will likely reach $501.45 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $397.99 billion in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tradeweb here>>>
Shares of Tradeweb have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>