Company News for Feb 3, 2025

  • Shares of AbbVie Inc. ((ABBV - Free Report) ) jumped 4.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 per share.
  • Chevron Corporation’s ((CVX - Free Report) ) shares declined 4.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share. 
  • Shares of ArcBest Corporation ((ARCB - Free Report) ) gained 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.33 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share.
  • Charter Communications, Inc.’s ((CHTR - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $10.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.54 per share.

