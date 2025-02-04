Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Saia (SAIA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Saia (SAIA - Free Report) reported revenue of $788.95 million, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.84, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $782.07 million, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Saia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 87.1% compared to the 87.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage: 1,481 KTon compared to the 1,456.88 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT): $25.73 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.31.
View all Key Company Metrics for Saia here>>>

Shares of Saia have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise