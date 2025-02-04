Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tyson (TSN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.62 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.48 billion, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tyson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Chicken: $4.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Sales- Beef: $5.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Sales- International/Other: $584 million compared to the $567.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Sales- Prepared Foods: $2.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
  • Intersegment Sales: -$451 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$381.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.
  • Sales- Pork: $1.62 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Beef: -$32 million compared to the -$135.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork: $59 million compared to the $61.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other: $30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.10 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods: $234 million versus $276.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken: $368 million compared to the $286.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tyson here>>>

Shares of Tyson have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise