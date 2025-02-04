Back to top

Idexx (IDXX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Idexx Laboratories (IDXX - Free Report) reported revenue of $954.29 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.62, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $936.78 million, representing a surprise of +1.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Idexx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Profit - CAG: 59.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59%.
  • Gross Profit - Other: 34.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.1%.
  • Gross Profit - LPD: 49.6% compared to the 55.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit - Water: 72.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.8%.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States: $574.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $564.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International: $296.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $286.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
  • Revenue- LPD- International: $28.15 million compared to the $25.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Water- International: $23.14 million compared to the $23.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG): $870.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $854.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Revenue- Other: $4.11 million versus $5.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.7% change.
  • Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD): $34.56 million compared to the $31.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Water: $45.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
Shares of Idexx have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

