Image: Bigstock
Corpay Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Corpay, Inc. (CPAY - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5, after market close.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed once. It delivered an earnings surprise of 0.3%, on average.
Corpay, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Corpay, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corpay, Inc. Quote
Corpay’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, implying 12.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We expect the top line to have been fueled by improved segmental performances.
We anticipate revenues of $549.9 million from vehicle payments, suggesting 10% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. An increase in transactions and higher revenues per transaction across all businesses and geographies are expected to have driven this segment’s revenues.
Our expectation for corporate payments is pegged at $324.4 million, increasing 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. We expect a surge in spend volume and stable card penetration rates to have fueled this segment’s revenues. Strength in the direct business is likely to have contributed to this segment’s growth.
We estimate lodging revenues of $113.7 million for the quarter under review, implying a 5.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $5.4 per share, hinting at 20.5% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from margin expansion, driven by robust revenues and prudent expense management.
What Our Model Says About CPAY
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Corpay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CPAY has an Earnings ESP of -0.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, indicating a marginal decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.7 per share, suggesting an 18.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Aptiv surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 10.7%.
APTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6.
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating growth of 67.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 87 cents per share, suggesting a 16.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Coinbase surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 341.4%.
COIN has an Earnings ESP of +51.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.