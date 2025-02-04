We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Fiserv Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5, before market open.
FI’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.
Fiserv’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $5 billion, suggesting a 7.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We believe the Financial Solutions segment to be the primary driver of FI’s top line.
We anticipate Financial Solutions revenues to increase 15.9% to $2.7 billion from the year-ago quarter’s actual. A growing number of banks signing on for CashFlow Central is likely to have fueled this segment’s revenues.
Revenues from Merchant Solutions are expected to be $2.2 billion, declining marginally year over year. The estimate for Corporate and other revenues is pegged at $257 million, implying a 20.9% fall from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
Our estimate for Processing and Services revenues is $4.2 billion, indicating a 5.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our estimate for revenues from the Product segment is pegged at $961.4 million, suggesting 7.8% growth on a year-over-year basis.
The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.5, implying 13.2% growth on a year-over-year basis. Strong revenue growth and operating margin expansion are anticipated to have driven the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About FI
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FI has an Earnings ESP of -0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Verisk (VRSK - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $734 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.6 per share, implying a 14.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed in one, with an average surprise of 4.2%.
VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at 3.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.3%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.4 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 9%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 6.3%.
SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.