Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chevron (CVX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Chevron (CVX - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.23 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was -5.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production: 3350 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3341.59 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
  • International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day: 1704 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1706.85 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts.
  • U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day: 1646 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1635.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
  • International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production): 5,437 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,568.83 Mcf/D.
  • U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production): 1189 millions of barrels of oil versus 1201.59 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
  • U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day: 2,743 Mcf/D versus 2,674.73 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production): 797 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 784.66 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.
  • International Downstream - Refined Product Sales: 1557 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1486.59 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • U.S. Downstream - Refined Product Sales: 1257 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1217.32 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $48.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates: $688 million versus $1.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.5% change.
  • Segment Income- All Other: -$817 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$494.36 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chevron here>>>

Shares of Chevron have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise