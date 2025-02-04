We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Chevron (CVX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Chevron (CVX - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.23 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was -5.94%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production: 3350 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3341.59 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day: 1704 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1706.85 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on four analysts.
- U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day: 1646 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1635.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
- International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production): 5,437 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,568.83 Mcf/D.
- U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production): 1189 millions of barrels of oil versus 1201.59 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day: 2,743 Mcf/D versus 2,674.73 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production): 797 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 784.66 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.
- International Downstream - Refined Product Sales: 1557 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1486.59 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- U.S. Downstream - Refined Product Sales: 1257 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1217.32 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $48.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
- Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates: $688 million versus $1.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.5% change.
- Segment Income- All Other: -$817 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$494.36 million.
Shares of Chevron have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.