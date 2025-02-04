We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Home Depot (HD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Home Depot (HD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $408.76, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.
The home-improvement retailer's stock has climbed by 5.86% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.49% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Home Depot in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 25, 2025. On that day, Home Depot is projected to report earnings of $3.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.87%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $38.81 billion, indicating a 11.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Home Depot. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Home Depot holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Home Depot is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.9, so one might conclude that Home Depot is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can additionally observe that HD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.14.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.