Why the Market Dipped But Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gained Today
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $42.37, indicating a +0.47% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 5.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.07, showcasing a 28.94% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $340.83 million, up 4.15% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1% downward. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.04. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.57 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
