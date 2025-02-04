We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) standing at $1.69, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 23.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.08, signifying a 260% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.54 million, down 32.31% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadwind Energy, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Broadwind Energy, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.