Dominion Energy (D) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed at $56.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 1.57% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 1.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.57, signifying a 96.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.51 billion, down 0.64% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. At present, Dominion Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.
It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.54.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.