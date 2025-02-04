We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.12, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 2.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $37.45 million, showing a 4.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Gladstone Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.56, which means Gladstone Commercial is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, GOOD's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as trading concluded yesterday.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
