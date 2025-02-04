We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Dutch Bros (BROS) Gained Today
Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $63.32, demonstrating a +1.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
Shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor witnessed a gain of 10.95% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dutch Bros in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking a 50% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $319.09 million, indicating a 25.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.32% downward. Currently, Dutch Bros is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Dutch Bros is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 108.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.48 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that BROS has a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.14 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.