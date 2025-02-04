We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lucid Group (LCID) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Lucid Group (LCID - Free Report) ending at $2.80, denoting a +1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 16.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lucid Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.26, indicating a 10.34% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $225.46 million, indicating a 43.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% lower. Right now, Lucid Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LCID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.