Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY - Free Report) closed at $9.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.9% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.28, showcasing a 16.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $264.96 million, up 21.52% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.54% decrease. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.24 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

