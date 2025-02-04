We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Adecoagro (AGRO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) closed at $9.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.
The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy's stock has climbed by 2.1% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 19.3% decrease. Right now, Adecoagro possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.41, which means Adecoagro is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that AGRO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.